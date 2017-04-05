April 5 MCH Group AG:
* FY operating income of 440.3 million Swiss francs ($439.38
million)
* FY EBITDA of 89.0 million francs (20.2% of operating
income), and an EBIT of 41.6 million francs (9.5%). The group
profit is 34.3 million francs(7.8%).
* FY operating income was increased by 5.1% compared with
2015 but is 2.6 % below the figure for the 2014 financial year
* FY EBITDA is 4.3 % and 1.6 % respectively above the
previous two years, and the EBIT 3.7% above 2015 and 2.8% below
2014
* FY group profit has risen compared with the previous two
years by 11.0% and 1.5% respectively.
* Will submit a proposal to the general meeting on 26 April
2017 for the payment of a dividend of 5%.
* In view of economic climate and weak exhibition schedule,
a result considerably below that of previous years thus has to
be expected for current 2017 business year
Source text - bit.ly/2oYqfYu
($1 = 1.0021 Swiss francs)
