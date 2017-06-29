UPDATE 2-Race to buy $10 bln-valued GLP narrows down to two groups -sources
* Some bidders had voiced concerns about Pincus (Updates to add picture)
June 29 American Hotel Income Properties Reit Lp
* MCR sells 18 Marriott and Hilton hotels for $407.4 million
* MCR says sold 18 Marriott and Hilton assets to American Hotel Income Properties Reit Lp for $407.4 million
* MCR says transaction closed on June 22, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Some bidders had voiced concerns about Pincus (Updates to add picture)
* Staples - if deal with Sycamore Partners is terminated under certain circumstances, Co to pay Arch Parent termination fee of $171 million - SEC filing
LONDON/SYDNEY, June 30 The final group attempting to buy the Curragh coking coal mine in Australia from conglomerate Wesfarmers Ltd has dropped out, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.