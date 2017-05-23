BRIEF-Prince Housing & Development to pay 2016 dividend on Aug. 21
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders on Aug. 21
May 23MCUBS MidCity Investment Corp
* Says it will issue investment corporation bonds, worth 3 billion yen, through public offering
* Says subscription date on May 23 and payment date on May 29
* Proceeds will be used to pay back loans
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/aMZSRL
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders on Aug. 21
HONG KONG, June 22 China Tower Corp has picked China International Capital Corp Ltd (CICC) and Goldman Sachs to lead a planned Hong Kong initial public offering worth up to $10 billion, people with direct knowledge of the plans said on Thursday.
* Says unit will inject 18 million yuan capital into Shanghai-based tech company to hold 51 percent stake in the target company