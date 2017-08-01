FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-M.D.C. Holdings reports Q2 EPS $0.64
August 1, 2017 / 10:16 AM / in a day

BRIEF-M.D.C. Holdings reports Q2 EPS $0.64

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Mdc Holdings Inc

* M.D.C. Holdings announces 2017 second quarter results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.64

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Mdc holdings inc qtrly home sale revenues up 13 pct to $647.6 million from $571.2 million

* Mdc holdings inc quarter ending backlog dollar value up 4 pct to $1.68 billion from $1.61 billion

* For Q2 , dollar value of net new orders of $710.6 million versus $722.5 million

* Qtrly total home and land sale revenues about $649​ million versus $571.5 million last year

* Q2 revenue view $627.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* "Outlook for homebuilding industry remains positive, supported by a solid macroeconomic environment"​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

