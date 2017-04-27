US STOCKS-Tech sputters again, dragging Wall Street lower
* Indexes down: Dow 0.07 pct, S&P 0.22 pct, Nasdaq 0.47 pct (Updates to close of U.S. market)
April 27 MDC Partners Inc
* MDC Partners Inc. reports results for the three months ended March 31, 2017
* Q1 revenue rose 11.5 percent to $344.7 million
* Q1 loss per share $0.21
* MDC Partners Inc sees 2017 adjusted EBITDA margin approximately 100 basis points increase
* Sees 2017 guidance organic revenue approximately 4 percent growth
* MDC Partners Inc sees 2017 organic revenue approximately 4 percent growth Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* W. P. Carey Inc to focus exclusively on net lease investing for its balance sheet
* AMD selected by the U.S. Department of energy to help drive next-generation supercomputing hardware architecture Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: