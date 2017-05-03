PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - June 19
June 19 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 3 MDU Resources Group Inc:
* MDU Resources reports stronger first quarter earnings from continuing operations
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $1.10 to $1.25
* Q1 earnings per share $0.18 from continuing operations
* Q1 earnings per share $0.19 including items
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* MDU Resources Group Inc says electric and natural gas utility reported earnings of $42.2 million for Q1 2017, up 16 percent compared to $36.3 million in 2016
* MDU Resources Group Inc says Q1 2017 earnings at pipeline and midstream business were $3.9 million, compared to earnings of $5.3 million in 2016
* Construction materials backlog at end of Q1 was $725 million, compared to Q1 2016's backlog of $831 million
* MDU Resources Group Inc says reaffirmed its 2017 earnings per share guidance in range of $1.10 to $1.25
* Qtrly operating revenues $937.9 million versus $860.2 million
* Q1 revenue view $921.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Construction services business' project backlog remains steady at $529 million at end of Q1 2017, versus $530 million in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 19 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 19 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
JERUSALEM, June 19 European self-driving car company Vedecom Tech and Israel's Karamba Security said on Monday they are partnering in developing fully autonomous cars that will be deployed for limited use in certain European cities within the coming year.