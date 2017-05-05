BRIEF-Anhui Sunhere Pharmaceutical Excipients receives patent license
June 19Anhui Sunhere Pharmaceutical Excipients Co Ltd :
May 5 MDxHealth SA:
* Mdxhealth and maastricht university collaborate on next generation (EPI)genetic cancer diagnostics
* Under the terms of the multi-year research and development agreement, the collaboration will focus on developing (EPI)genetic-based assays to provide better insight in the diagnosis, staging and treatment of cancer patients
* REG-GLEPAGLUTIDE MEETS PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 2 TRIAL IN PATIENTS WITH SHORT BOWEL SYNDROME
June 19 Clovis Oncology Inc said its ovarian cancer drug Rubraca slowed disease progression in a late-stage trial involving patients with various gene mutations who had undergone initial therapy.