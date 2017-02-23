BRIEF-Mersana Therapeutics sees IPO of 5 mln shares priced between $14 and $16
* Mersana Therapeutics Inc sees IPO of 5 million shares priced between between $14.00 and $16.00 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 23 MDxHealth SA:
* Reports FY revenue of $30 million, up 70 pct from 2015
* FY EBITDA loss of $11.1 million improved by $2.5 million from 2015
* Cash and cash equivalents of $30.9 million, at December 31, 2016
* Sees growth between 55-75 pct on product and service income, excluding royalties and milestone payments in 2017
* Maintaining focus on its strategic priorities during 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Lin Ou Wen an executive director retired from board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says its wholly owned subsidiary acquired 70 percent stake in a Hebei-based pharma company