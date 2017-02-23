Feb 23 MDxHealth SA:

* Reports FY revenue of $30 million, up 70 pct from 2015

* FY EBITDA loss of $11.1 million improved by $2.5 million from 2015

* Cash and cash equivalents of $30.9 million, at December 31, 2016

* Sees growth between 55-75 pct on product and service income, excluding royalties and milestone payments in 2017

