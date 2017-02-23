BRIEF-Idorsia to start trading on SIX Swiss Exchange as of June 16
* DISTRIBUTION OF IDORSIA SHARES TO ACTELION SHAREHOLDERS COMPLETES DEMERGER FROM ACTELION
Feb 23 Mdxhealth SA:
* Signs distribution deal to make its selectMDx for prostate cancer test available to Istituto Diagnostico Varelli's urology clients throughout Central-South Italy
* Actelion announces completion of acquisition of Actelion Ltd by Johnson & Johnson for a total purchase price of approximately $30 billion in cash Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)
* Johnson & Johnson announces completion of acquisition of Actelion