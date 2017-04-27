April 27 Mead Johnson Nutrition Co

* Mead johnson nutrition reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.65

* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.80 excluding items

* Qtrly net sales were 8% below prior year quarter on a reported basis and 5% below prior year quarter

* Mead johnson nutrition co- "previously-issued guidance for mead johnson as a standalone entity is no longer applicable"

* Mead johnson nutrition co- 2017 annual earnings guidance is no longer applicable and will not be updated

* Mead johnson nutrition - in view of proposed merger with reckitt benckiser group we will not be hosting an investor conference call to discuss results

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.80, revenue view $911.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S