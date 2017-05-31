BRIEF-EnerNOC says to be acquired by Enel Group for over $300 mln
* Enernoc enters into an agreement to be acquired by the enel group for over $300m
May 31 Mead Johnson Nutrition Co:
* Mead Johnson stockholders approve acquisition by RB; Mead Johnson Nutrition board announces dividend
* Mead Johnson Nutrition Co - closing of transaction with Reckitt Benckiser Group expected to occur at end of q2 of 2017 or beginning of q3 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Enernoc enters into an agreement to be acquired by the enel group for over $300m
* Intel extends cash tender offer for all outstanding shares of Mobileye
* Radius Gold acquires an option on high grade gold - silver project in Chihuahua, Mexico