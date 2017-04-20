BRIEF-Powerhouse Ventures names new chairman
* Russell Yardley has been duly appointed as chairman by board
April 20 Meda Inc Bhd
* Entered into a conditional sale and purchase agreement for proposed disposal of Summit Hotel Bukit Mertajam to Teraju Menang
* Disposal for a consideration of 20 million rgt
* Proposed disposal will result in Meda Group realising a gain of 6 million rgt Source text (bit.ly/2o6NwM1) Further company coverage:
ASTANA, June 15 Kazakhstan plans to support the debt restructuring plan proposed by state-run Azeri lender IBA, Kairat Kelimbetov, a board member of the Kazakh state pension fund, said on Thursday.
* For period from 1 May 2017 to 31 May 2017 contracted sales of group was approximately RMB699.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: