March 7 Medallion Financial Corp

* Reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Company seeks to sell a minority interest in medallion bank

* Recorded a non-cash tax liability in Q4 of $46 million

* Has engaged an investment banking firm to negotiate sale of a minority interest in medallion bank

* Received number of expressions of interest, with indications of value in excess of valuation of medallion bank at year end

* Managed assets of $1.63 billion as of December 31, 2016, including $1.05 billion at Medallion Bank

* 2016 net investment loss before income taxes was $9.9 million versus net investment income before income taxes of $16.8 million for prior year