BRIEF-Cision and Capitol Acquisition Corp III announce transfer of listing to NYSE
* Cision and Capitol Acquisition Corp III announce transfer of listing to NYSE
May 9 Medallion Financial Corp
* Medallion Financial Corp. reports first quarter 2017 results
* Qtrly loss per share $0.02
* Medallion Financial Corp says book value per share of $11.91 for Q1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Cision and Capitol Acquisition Corp III announce transfer of listing to NYSE
CAIRO, June 19 Egypt's parliament voted to raise the minimum income tax threshold to 7,200 Egyptian pounds ($400) a year from 6,500 pounds and gave tax breaks to the first three brackets.
* Provident Financial Holdings announces new stock repurchase plan