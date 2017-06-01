BRIEF-GE and its JV partners receive more than $31 bln in orders/commitments at 2017 Paris air show
* GE and its JV Partners receive more than $31 billion in orders/commitments at 2017 paris air show
June 1 Medallion Resources Ltd:
* Medallion and Rare Earth Salts agree to produce rare earth products
* Medallion Resources - co, Rare Earth Salts Separations and Refining have executed a non-exclusive commercial agreement
* Agreement to produce, market and share revenues from sale of finished rare-earth products
* Medallion Resources Ltd sees initial production volumes of 500 tonnes/year of rare-earth oxides beginning in 2019, growing over time to 3,000 tonnes/year
* Certain commercial terms will be finalized prior to commercial production
* Medallion Resources Ltd - agreement contemplates co producing, supplying its rare-earth concentrate to rare earth salts for separation and refining Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* GE and its JV Partners receive more than $31 billion in orders/commitments at 2017 paris air show
* Citi announces the appointment of alison harding-jones to head of EMEA M&A and vice chairman of EMEA corporate and investment banking
PARIS, June 21 Boeing Vice Chairman Ray Conner on Wednesday sealed his last air show deal before retiring, signing off with the conversion of ten orders to the new 737 MAX 10 model for Donghai Airlines in China, where near-record traffic growth is powering aviation.