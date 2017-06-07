CORRECTED-Chinese bicycle-sharing startup Mobike expands into Japan
SHANGHAI, June 22 Chinese bicycle-sharing startup Mobike has set up a subsidiary in Fukuoka city in northern Japan and plans to begin service later this year, it said on Thursday.
June 7 Media Asia Group Holdings Ltd
* expected to record a consolidated profit for nine months ended 30 april 2017
* expected consolidated profit for period is due to satisfactory performance of group's films released and events held during period
June 22 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Says it plans to acquire at least 80 percent stake of shares in a life creation firm at T$63.1 per share, for T$688.0 million in total