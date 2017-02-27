Sri Lankan shares gain for 3rd day to hit near 4-wk closing high
COLOMBO, June 16 Sri Lankan shares rose on Friday for the third straight session to hit a near four-week closing high as investors picked up blue chip stocks.
Feb 27 Media Chinese International Ltd :
* Qtrly revenue of 322.7 million rgt versus 363.1mln rgt; net profit attributable of 18.7 million rgt versus 33.4 million rgt
Source text (bit.ly/2m1AA8e)
Further company coverage:
COLOMBO, June 16 Sri Lankan shares rose on Friday for the third straight session to hit a near four-week closing high as investors picked up blue chip stocks.
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders on July 31
June 16 Jiangsu Broadcasting Cable Information Network Corp Ltd