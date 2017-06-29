June 29Media Do Co Ltd

* Says it plans a business and capital alliance with MediBang Inc, mainly cooperate on e-book content related business

* Says the company will acquire shares of MediBang for 165.6 million yen on June 30, and 435 million yen worth of corporate bonds with warrants

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/Dg4osU

