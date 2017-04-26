April 26 Media Do Co Ltd

* Says it will restructure the company into a holding company, effective Sept. 1

* Says it will set up split preparatory company on Sept. 1

* The split preparatory company will take over eBooks and eBooks delivery solution business

* The company will change name to MEDIA DO HOLDINGS Co.,Ltd. on Sept. 1

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/BMXczP

