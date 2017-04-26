BRIEF-Skyport Systems says it raised about $30 mln in equity financing
* Skyport Systems Inc files to say it raised about $30 million in equity financing - sec filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rlbFvR)
April 26 Media Do Co Ltd
* Says it will restructure the company into a holding company, effective Sept. 1
* Says it will set up split preparatory company on Sept. 1
* The split preparatory company will take over eBooks and eBooks delivery solution business
* The company will change name to MEDIA DO HOLDINGS Co.,Ltd. on Sept. 1
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/BMXczP
ERIN, Wisconsin June 15 A blimp carrying advertising at the U.S. Open golf tournament in Wisconsin crashed on Thursday, injuring the pilot, tournament officials said.
PARIS, June 15 French President Emmanuel Macron laid out his vision for a digital future on Thursday, saying he wants France to undergo a revolution so that it becomes a country that "thinks and moves like a startup".