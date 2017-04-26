April 26 Media Do Co Ltd

* Says it will acquire Digital Publishing Initiatives Japan Co., Ltd. through stock swap

* One share of Digital Publishing Initiatives Japan Co., Ltd.'s stock will be exchanged with 40 shares of the company

* Says the company will issue 1.2 million shares for the exchange

* Effective June 1

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/Xv1As8

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)