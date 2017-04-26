BRIEF-Skyport Systems says it raised about $30 mln in equity financing
* Skyport Systems Inc files to say it raised about $30 million in equity financing - sec filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rlbFvR)
April 26 Media Do Co Ltd
* Says it will acquire Digital Publishing Initiatives Japan Co., Ltd. through stock swap
* One share of Digital Publishing Initiatives Japan Co., Ltd.'s stock will be exchanged with 40 shares of the company
* Says the company will issue 1.2 million shares for the exchange
* Effective June 1
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/Xv1As8
ERIN, Wisconsin June 15 A blimp carrying advertising at the U.S. Open golf tournament in Wisconsin crashed on Thursday, injuring the pilot, tournament officials said.
PARIS, June 15 French President Emmanuel Macron laid out his vision for a digital future on Thursday, saying he wants France to undergo a revolution so that it becomes a country that "thinks and moves like a startup".