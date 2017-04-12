PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 15
June 15 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 12 Median Technologies SA:
* FY revenue from ordinary activities 6.4 million euros ($6.8 million) versus 3.9 million euros year ago
* FY operating loss 9.3 million euros versus loss of 5.7 million euros year ago
* FY net loss 9.1 million euros versus loss of 5.5 million euros year ago
* Says new applications of Ibiopsy are foreseen, targeting other high prevalence, costly diseases
* At Dec. 31, 2016, Co had 41.8 million euros in net cash Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9431 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 15 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Future tax may be subject to change in ad regulation - minister
* Seeks injunction in California court, expects ruling by mid-July