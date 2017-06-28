BRIEF-Foshan Nationstar Optoelectronics receives patent license
June 29Foshan Nationstar Optoelectronics Co Ltd :
June 28 The Chairman of Italian broadcaster Mediaset, Fedele Confalonieri, says:
* does not rule out new acquisitions, partnerships in the future or disposals of non-core assets Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
June 29Foshan Nationstar Optoelectronics Co Ltd :
DUBAI, June 29 Emirates, the Middle East's largest airline, said on Thursday its flights to the United States were "operating as per normal" after U.S. officials announced new restrictions on travel.
* SWEDISH DEFENCE MATERIEL ADMINISTRATION PURCHASED MORE PRODUCTS FROM ADVENICA'S CROSS DOMAIN SOLUTIONS PORTFOLIO TO A VALUE OF OVER HALF A MILLION SEK.