BRIEF-Autodesk names Andrew Anagnost president and CEO
* Autodesk Inc says Andrew Anagnost will also join Autodesk's board of directors
May 9 Mediaset executives tell a post-results analyst call:
* advertising revenue for group in April "flat", mainly due to Easter and bank holidays
* sees positive Q2 for group advertising, not far from previous quarter
* no developments over pay-TV dispute with Vivendi, company did not hear from French media group
* expects dates for TV rights auctions for Champions' League and Italy's Serie A in next 15-20 days, situation still "pretty liquid" Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* Autodesk Inc says Andrew Anagnost will also join Autodesk's board of directors
* Blucora announces appointment of Ann Bruder as chief legal officer
June 19 Teladoc Inc, the largest provider of telemedicine in the United States, said on Monday it agreed to acquire medical consultation company Best Doctors to expand its ability to offer remote treatments for complex, chronic diseases.