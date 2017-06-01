BRIEF-Fullsix signs contract to rent unit IT Service Management from Fallimento X22
* UNIT FULLTECHNOLOGY SRL SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH FALLIMENTO X22 SRL FOR LEASE OF BUSINESS BRANCH IT SERVICE MANAGEMENT (ITSM)
June 1 Italian private broadcaster Mediaset:
* says asks for changes of terms of tender for TV soccer broadcasting rights for Italy's top Serie A league
* has lodged complaint with competition watchdog and communications regulator AGCOM to get new conditions for the auction
* says tender is "highly unbalanced", violates "no single buyer rule" and penalises Italian viewers Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* UNIT FULLTECHNOLOGY SRL SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH FALLIMENTO X22 SRL FOR LEASE OF BUSINESS BRANCH IT SERVICE MANAGEMENT (ITSM)
* Italian banks a bright spot (Recasts, adds detail and updates prices at close)
CAIRO, June 21 Egypt's telecoms operators have received the wireless frequencies needed to deliver 4G mobile broadband networks, an official at the National Telecom Regulatory Authority told Reuters on Wednesday.