BRIEF-Arrow Electronics announces early results
* Arrow Electronics announces early results and increase of the maximum tender amount of its cash tender offer for certain of its outstanding debt securities
March 23 Italy's Mediaset Chief Executive Pier Silvio Berlusconi says:
* "Everything is possible" when asked if Milan-based group could make joint bid with phone incumbent Telecom Italia for the upcoming soccer TV rights auctions
* No openings with Vivendi, group will continue to pursue legal action against French media group
* TheStreet partners with Wibbitz to accelerate digital video production
* XG Technology awarded new interference mitigation patent for enhancing wireless communications