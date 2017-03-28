March 28 Mediatel SA:

* Company and its unit, HAWE Telekom, sign letter of intent (LoI) with Huawei Polska about potential cooperation in technology, financial, commercial field

* Under the agreement Huawei Polska to help in finding partners interested in financing projects of Hawe group

* Parties of the agreement also plan to jointly implement projects within tenders e.g. in the field of telecommunication infrastructure development