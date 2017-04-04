April 4 Medical Properties Trust Inc:

* Medical Properties Trust, Inc. Describes plans for restructuring of adeptus health, inc. Leases

* Medical Properties Trust Inc - mpt will provide a one-time rental credit of approximately $3.1 million during 12 months commencing upon bankruptcy exit

* Medical Properties Trust -expects to re-lease or sell certain texas facilities representing approximately 15% of total existing adeptus master lease value

* Medical Properties Trust Inc - deerfield management company l.p. Managed funds to recapitalize adeptus and mpt master leases to be assumed

* In cooperation with adeptus, Louisiana facilities re-leased directly to ochsner clinic foundation