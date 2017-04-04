BRIEF-Medequities Realty Trust to acquire skilled nursing facility from Prospect Medical Holdings
* Medequities Realty Trust to acquire Skilled Nursing Facility from Prospect Medical Holdings for $10 million and initiates new relationship
April 4 Medical Properties Trust Inc:
* Medical Properties Trust, Inc. Describes plans for restructuring of adeptus health, inc. Leases
* Medical Properties Trust Inc - mpt will provide a one-time rental credit of approximately $3.1 million during 12 months commencing upon bankruptcy exit
* Medical Properties Trust -expects to re-lease or sell certain texas facilities representing approximately 15% of total existing adeptus master lease value
* Medical Properties Trust Inc - deerfield management company l.p. Managed funds to recapitalize adeptus and mpt master leases to be assumed
* In cooperation with adeptus, Louisiana facilities re-leased directly to ochsner clinic foundation
* Fairfax Financial Holdings -co through units continues to hold 14.2 million shares of Tembec, representing about 14.2 percent of issued and outstanding shares
* Staffing 360 solutions - At special meeting, stockholders approved deal between Staffing Nevada and unit, Staffing 360 Solutions Inc