UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 19Medical System Network Co Ltd
* Says it plans a business alliance with Okura Information System Co Ltd
* Says the two companies will mainly cooperate on Okura Information System Co Ltd's main product related business
* Says business will start on May 19
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/cHqtkd
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources