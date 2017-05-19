UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 19Medical System Network Co Ltd
* Says it will merge with three Sapporo-based wholly owned subsidiaries, effective date Oct. 1
* Says the three subsidiaries will be dissolved after the transaction
* Says its Sapporo-based unit will merge with two Hokkaido-based units of the company, effective date July 1
* Says the two Hokkaido-based units of the company will be dissolved after the transaction
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/AZ9UoZ
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources