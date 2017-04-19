BRIEF-OPKO provides update to late-stage study of HGH-CTP in growth hormone deficient adults
* OPKO provides update to topline data of phase 3 clinical study of hgh-ctp in growth hormone deficient adults
April 19 Medicalsystem Biotechnology Co Ltd :
* Says it invested 20 million yuan, 20 million yuan and 50 million yuan in establishment of three wholly owned pharma tech subsidiaries in Jiangxi, Fujian and Zhejiang respectively
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/MPraXy
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* OPKO provides update to topline data of phase 3 clinical study of hgh-ctp in growth hormone deficient adults
* Immune Pharmaceuticals signs agreement to regain worldwide rights for Ceplene
* Syneron Candela announces shareholder approval of proposed acquisition by funds advised by apax partners