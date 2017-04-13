April 13 Medicenna Therapeutics Corp:

* Medicenna treats first patient in phase 2b recurrent glioblastoma trial

* Medicenna Therapeutics Corp - patient enrolment is expected to be completed before end of 2017

* Medicenna Therapeutics Corp - top-line results anticipated in first half of 2018

* Medicenna Therapeutics Corp - study will be conducted in approximately ten sites in united states