BRIEF-Copersucar says rains in Brazil's center-south may cut cane crushing
* Brazil's sugar and ethanol merchant Copersucar says Alvean, its joint venture with Cargill, increased sugar sourcing in Brazil adding volumes from independent sugar mills
June 2 Medicines Co:
* Medicines Co - on june 1, 2017, Medicines company commenced implementation of a workforce reduction
* Medicines - workforce reduction will result in company reducing its personnel by approximately 60 employees
* Medicines - workforce reduction representing approximately 15 pct of company's workforce - sec filing
* Medicines-expects to record pre-tax charge of about $270 million to $280 million associated with discontinuation and market withdrawal of Ionsys in U.S.
* Medicines - company expects charges will be recognized in Q2 of 2017
* Medicines- expects to realize estimated annualized cost savings from voluntary discontinuation and market withdrawal of ionsys of approximately $35 million
* Medicines Co - voluntary discontinuation and withdrawal from market of Ionsys is not due to any safety or product quality concerns
* Medicines-workforce reduction was in connection with discontinuation & market withdrawal of Ionsys in U.S., cessation of commercialization activities Source text - bit.ly/2rOvwHz Further company coverage:
* Brazil's sugar and ethanol merchant Copersucar says Alvean, its joint venture with Cargill, increased sugar sourcing in Brazil adding volumes from independent sugar mills
* Dominion Energy Inc - completes decommissioning milestone at kewaunee power station
LONDON, June 21 Diageo Plc has agreed to buy George Clooney's high-end tequila brand Casamigos in a deal valuing it at up to $1 billion, as the world's largest spirits maker seeks to boost its presence in a high-growth market.