BRIEF-LXRANDCO ENTERS INTO AN AGREEMENT FOR $25 MLN CREDIT FACILITY
* LXRANDCO INC ENTERS INTO AN AGREEMENT FOR A $25,000,000 CREDIT FACILITY WITH A CHARTERED CANADIAN BANK
April 26MediciNova Inc
* Says it announced exploratory interim clinical outcomes data from clinical trial of MN-166 (ibudilast) in ALS presented at the American Academy of Neurology (AAN) 69th Annual Meeting in Boston
* Says survival rate after open-label period was significantly higher in the group of subjects who completed the entire treatment (i.e., the PP group) than in the group of subjects who withdrew prior to the open-label period (i.e., the ET group p=0.007)
ACCRA, June 15 Ghana named Standard Chartered Bank and local lender Fidelity as lead managers for a 10 billion cedi ($2.27 billion) local bond to clear debts owed by public sector energy utilities, the Finance Ministry said on Thursday.
* HAIN CELESTIAL RECEIVES NASDAQ EXTENSION AND LENDER WAIVER AND EXTENSION OF CREDIT FACILITY