BRIEF-Boeing gets more than 361 orders, commitments for 737 MAX 10
* Boeing - company launched 737 MAX 10, newest member of 737 MAX family, with more than 361 orders and commitments from 16 customers worldwide
June 12MediciNova Inc
* Says it will offer an off-floor distribution of 800,000 shares of its stock at the price of 602 yen per share, on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on June 13
* Says the limitation for purchase of the distribution is up to 10,000 shares for each customer
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/ndzlcK
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Boeing - company launched 737 MAX 10, newest member of 737 MAX family, with more than 361 orders and commitments from 16 customers worldwide
* Kalytera Therapeutics Inc - Robert Farrell, J.D., president and cfo of Kalytera, will assume role of interim chief executive officer
* Psivida submits marketing authorization application (maa) for approval of durasert™ three-year treatment for posterior segment uveitis in European Union