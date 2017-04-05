BRIEF-Biotron updates on Bit225 Phase 2 HIV-1 clinical trial
* Asx alert-bit225 phase 2 hiv-1 clinical trial update-bit.ax
April 5 Mediclin AG:
* Takes over the AWO Rehabilitationsklinik Bad Muender as of May 1, 2017
* Necessary contracts were signed with the AWO Gesundheitsdienste gGmbH (AWO GSD) end of March
* About purchase price silence was agreed
* AWO Rehabilitationsklinik Bad Muender generated sales of about six million euros in 2016
* About 60 employees of medical and nursing care services and technical and medical-technical services will be taken on
* Possibility is offered to employees whose workplaces are omitted to apply for a job within Mediclin Group Source text - bit.ly/2oC9CG8 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Asx alert-bit225 phase 2 hiv-1 clinical trial update-bit.ax
* Agreed with Andrew Shine (CEO), that his notice period will now be effective 30th June 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Jiang Tianfan resigned as an executive director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: