April 5 Mediclin AG:

* Takes over the AWO Rehabilitationsklinik Bad Muender as of May 1, 2017

* Necessary contracts were signed with the AWO Gesundheitsdienste gGmbH (AWO GSD) end of March

* About purchase price silence was agreed

* AWO Rehabilitationsklinik Bad Muender generated sales of about six million euros in 2016

* About 60 employees of medical and nursing care services and technical and medical-technical services will be taken on

* Possibility is offered to employees whose workplaces are omitted to apply for a job within Mediclin Group