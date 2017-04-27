BRIEF-Orbimed Advisors Llc reports 11.6 percent passive stake in CTI Biopharma Corp
* Orbimed Advisors Llc reports 11.6 percent passive stake in CTI Biopharma Corp as of June 9 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2sg61MT) Further company coverage:
April 27 Mediclinic International Plc:
* Awaits precise details of changes from health authority Abu Dhabi on waiving of 20% co-payment for thiqa medical insurance cardholders in abu dhabi
* Will continue to monitor regulatory environment and extent to which these changes will affect middle east operating platform Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Orbimed Advisors Llc reports 11.6 percent passive stake in CTI Biopharma Corp as of June 9 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2sg61MT) Further company coverage:
* Prometic Life Sciences Inc - underwriters have agreed to buy on a bought deal basis, 31.25 million common shares
* Advanced Pharma Inc d/b/a Avella of Houston issues voluntary nationwide recall of all unexpired nitroglycerin injection in 5pct dextrose USP products produced at its houston location from March 3, 2017 through May 31, 2017 due to sub-potency