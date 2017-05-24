May 24 Mediclinic International Plc:
* FY revenue up 30% to £2749m; up 15% compared to pro forma
FY16 revenue including al noor
* FY underlying EBITDA up 17% to £501m
* FY earnings 229 million stg versus 177 million stg year
ago
* FY underlying EBITDA margin decreased to 18.2% from 20.4%
* Fy earnings per share 31 pence versus 29.6 pence year ago
* FY operating profit up 26% to £362m
* Board proposes final dividend of 4.70 pence per ordinary
share for year ended 31 march 2017
* Says group is well-positioned to deliver long-term value
to shareholders with well-balanced portfolio of global
operations
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)