BRIEF-Beijing Science Sun Pharmaceutical to buy 45 pct stake in Beijing Protein Innovation
June 15Beijing Science Sun Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
April 13 Mediclinic International Plc:
* Fy17 revenue was up 3.5 pct to some chf1.7 billion (fy16: chf1.6 billion) and revenue per bed day increasing by 3.0 pct
* Underlying ebitda margin for fy17 is expected to be around 20 pct, marginally higher than prior year (fy16: 19.7 pct)
* Underlying ebitda margin for fy17 is expected to be around 21 pct, marginally lower than prior year (fy16: 21.4 pct) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
June 15Beijing Science Sun Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* HOSPITAL TO START IN JULY TO TEST TREATMENT OF PASIENTS WITH ADVANCED STAGE OF CANCER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 15 Indian shares traded marginally lower on Thursday as investors booked profits in recent outperformers, while soft U.S. economic data, a relatively hawkish Federal Reserve and worries of political turmoil in the world's largest economy hurt sentiment.