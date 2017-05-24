BRIEF-BlackBerry says eight nominees of co were elected directors until next annual meeting
* 8 nominees of co were elected as directors to serve until next annual meeting
May 24 Medicure Inc
* Medicure reports financial results for quarter ended march 31, 2017
* Quarterly loss per share c$0.33
* Quarterly loss per share c$0.33

* Quarterly revenue rose 43 percent to c$8.7 million
NEW YORK, June 21 Cigna Corp Chief Executive David Cordani told investors on Wednesday that the company has $7 billion to $14 billion in capital it could use in 2017 for mergers and acquisitions in several areas, including Medicare Advantage for older people.
June 21 Apple Inc will soon start selling wireless plans from Virgin Mobile USA, the first new carrier offered by the iPhone maker's since 2013, the companies said on Wednesday.