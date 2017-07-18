FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
BRIEF-Medidata Q2 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.31
#Brexit
#Markets
#Trump
#Venezuela
#Science
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Brexit's effect on UK "will be profound and unpredictable", Lords committee says
Politics
Brexit's effect on UK "will be profound and unpredictable", Lords committee says
MH370 search data unveils ancient geological movements
Science
MH370 search data unveils ancient geological movements
Composer Holst's lost manuscripts found
Arts & Entertainment
Composer Holst's lost manuscripts found
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
July 18, 2017 / 10:56 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Medidata Q2 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.31

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - Medidata Solutions Inc:

* Medidata reports record second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.31

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.14

* Q2 revenue $137.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $134.3 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Medidata Solutions Inc says for full-year 2017, company is maintaining its previously stated total revenue and profitability guidance ranges

* Medidata Solutions Inc - for full-year 2017, company is maintaining its previously stated total revenue and profitability guidance ranges

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $1.29, revenue view $552.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Medidata Solutions Inc - remaining adjusted subscription backlog as of June 30, 2017 was $223 million, an increase of $34 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.