UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 4 Medifast Inc
* Medifast, Inc. announces first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.51
* Reaffirms FY 2017 earnings per share view $2.00 to $2.10
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $290 million to $300 million
* Sees Q2 revenue $72 million to $75 million
* Sees Q2 earnings per share $0.51 to $0.54 from continuing operations
* Medifast inc says for Q1 of 2017, medifast revenue decreased 2.4% to $70.6 million from revenue of $72.3 million in q1 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources