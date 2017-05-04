May 4 Medifast Inc

* Medifast, Inc. announces first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.51

* Reaffirms FY 2017 earnings per share view $2.00 to $2.10

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $290 million to $300 million

* Sees Q2 revenue $72 million to $75 million

* Sees Q2 earnings per share $0.51 to $0.54 from continuing operations

* Medifast inc says for Q1 of 2017, medifast revenue decreased 2.4% to $70.6 million from revenue of $72.3 million in q1 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: