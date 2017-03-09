March 9 Medifast Inc:

* Medifast Inc. Announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* Sees Q1 earnings per share $0.45 to $0.48 from continuing operations

* Q4 earnings per share $0.34 from continuing operations

* Sees Q1 revenue $69 million to $73 million

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $2.00 to $2.10 from continuing operations

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $290 million to $300 million

* Medifast Inc - for Q4, Medifast net revenue from continuing operations increased 2% to $62.5 million