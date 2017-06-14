BRIEF-Hydropothecary receives expanded cannabis production and sales licence
* Hydropothecary receives expanded cannabis production and sales licence and approval for two new buildings
June 14 Medigen Biotechnology Corp :
* Says it plans to issue about 15 million new shares of its common stock
* Says issue price will be decided later
* 10 percent of the new shares to be offered to the company's employees
* 10 percent of the new shares to be offered through public offering
* Remaining 80 percent of the new shares to be offered to the existing shareholders
* Proceeds will be used to repay loan and fulfill the working capital
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/64pqLW
* Zogenix Inc - on June 22 U.S. FDA granted its investigational drug, ZX008 orphan drug designation for treatment of Lennox Gastaut Syndrome
* Otonomy announces successful end-of-Phase 2 review by FDA for Otiprio® in acute otitis media with tympanostomy tubes