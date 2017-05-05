BRIEF-Glepaglutide meets primary endpoint in Phase 2 trial
* REG-GLEPAGLUTIDE MEETS PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 2 TRIAL IN PATIENTS WITH SHORT BOWEL SYNDROME
May 5 Medigene Ag
* Says successfully raises eur 20.7 million in oversubscribed private placement
* Says shares were allocated to institutional investors at a price of eur 10.55 per share
* Says capital increase represents approximately of 9.7% of currently outstanding shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* REG-GLEPAGLUTIDE MEETS PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 2 TRIAL IN PATIENTS WITH SHORT BOWEL SYNDROME
June 19 Clovis Oncology Inc said its ovarian cancer drug Rubraca slowed disease progression in a late-stage trial involving patients with various gene mutations who had undergone initial therapy.
June 19 Scientific instruments maker PerkinElmer Inc said on Monday it would buy Germany's Euroimmun Medical Laboratory Diagnostics AG for about $1.3 billion in cash to expand its reach into autoimmune and allergy diagnostic markets.