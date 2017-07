July 10 (Reuters) - MEDIGENE AG

* PTA-ADHOC: MEDIGENE AG: MEDIGENE SUBMITS CTA FOR ITS FIRST TCR CLINICAL TRIAL AND ANNOUNCES MILESTONE PAYMENT

* Expects to Start This Trial by Year End 2017

* SUBMISSION TRIGGERS FINAL MILESTONE PAYMENT OF EUR 2.0 MILLION FROM MEDIGENE TO FORMER CONTRIBUTING SHAREHOLDERS OF MEDIGENE IMMUNOTHERAPIES GMBH WITHIN NEXT FIVE MONTHS

* INTENDS TO SETTLE THIS PAYMENT THROUGH ISSUANCE OF NEW SHARES FROM AUTHORIZED CAPITAL