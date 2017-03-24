March 24 Medigus Ltd:

* Medigus announces $7.5 million public offering

* Medigus Ltd - announced pricing of a best efforts public offering of 979,714 class a units at a purchase price per unit of $3.50

* Medigus Ltd - pricing of 1.2 million class b units at an effective purchase price per unit of $3.50