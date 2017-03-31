BRIEF-Avita to pay 2016 dividend on July 21
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders on July 21
March 31 Medikit Co Ltd:
* Says it has obtained the manufacturing and sales approval of Diamondback360 Coronary Orbital Atherectomy System in Japan on March 21
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/BBsqfT
Further company coverage:
(Beijing Headline News)
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders on July 21
* Says it gets a patent for drug residue testing device in China Mainland
* BENNY D. LOFT TO STEP DOWN AS CFO AND EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)