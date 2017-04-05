April 5 Banca Mediolanum:

* Chairman Ennio Doris tells shareholders the group is working to pay a dividend of 40 euro cents also over 2017 results

* The company paid a dividend of 40 euro cents over 2016 results - above a 30 euro cent target - thanks to proceeds from the sale of Banca Esperia