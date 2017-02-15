Feb 15 Medios AG:

* Reports an increase in revenue and profit for fiscal year 2016

* FY consolidated sales revenue pro forma increased by 78 percent to 160.5 million euros ($169.31 million) (prior year 90.1 million euros)

* FY consolidated EBIT pro forma increased by 100.4 percent to 5.67 million euros (prior year 2.83 million euros)

* Announces that its two subsidiary companies have developed very positively in the FY 2016

* Medios Pharma GmbH: FY sales revenue increased by 119 percent to 127.5 million euros (prior year 58.2 million euros) - EBIT increased by 268 percent to 3.92 million euros (prior year 1.06 million euros)

* Medios Manufaktur GmbH: FY sales revenue increased by 23 percent to 43.5 million euros (prior year 35.3 million euros) - EBIT increased by 16.5 percent to 2.34 million euros (prior year 2 million euros)