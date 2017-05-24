BRIEF-GE and its JV partners receive more than $31 bln in orders/commitments at 2017 Paris air show
* GE and its JV Partners receive more than $31 billion in orders/commitments at 2017 paris air show
May 24Medius Holdings Co Ltd
* Says it will offer an off-floor distribution of 50,000 shares of its stock at the price of 2,813 yen per share, on Tokyo Stock Exchange, on May 25
* Says the limitation for purchase of the distribution is up to 300 shares for each customer
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/0n6eei
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* GE and its JV Partners receive more than $31 billion in orders/commitments at 2017 paris air show
* Spineguard and Xinrong medical group sign exclusive distribution agreement for Pediguard® in China Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 21 Anthem Inc, which has urged lawmakers to commit to paying government subsidies for the Obamacare individual health insurance system, said on Wednesday it would reduce the number of individual plan offerings in Wisconsin and Indiana next year.