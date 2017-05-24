May 24Medius Holdings Co Ltd

* Says it will offer an off-floor distribution of 50,000 shares of its stock at the price of 2,813 yen per share, on Tokyo Stock Exchange, on May 25

* Says the limitation for purchase of the distribution is up to 300 shares for each customer

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/0n6eei

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)